Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hailed his side's patience and maturity after their persistent probing broke down a packed Qarabag defence to send them through to the Europa League knockout rounds on Thursday.

Harry Kane struck the only goal - his ninth in his last six games - in the 78th minute in Azerbaijan, when he nodded home from a Christian Eriksen corner to leave his side needing a point from their last game against Monaco to ensure they top Group J.

Qarabag had only conceded one goal at home in Europe this season before Tottenham's visit and they tried to frustrate Spurs by packing the defence and looking to hit the Premier League club on the counter.

"It was a tough game, Qarabag's first loss at home this season and an important win for us - three points and we're into the next round," Pochettino was quoted as saying by the club's website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

"This was a good win for our mentality, we showed maturity and it was a strong performance.

"It's one of the big things in football, to keep working hard and to be patient when a team like Qarabag sits in deep.

"It's never easy but we're happy because we showed patience, maturity and we fully deserved the win."

The Argentine also attempted to quell speculation that Kane could be on his way to Chelsea in January after reports their London rivals were considering a bid. The two clubs clash in the Premier League on Sunday.

"I am happy that a big club want our player — this is because they show they are a top player with top performances," Pochettino was quoted as saying by British media.

"It is good when they are linked. But Harry ... wants to stay here. He wants to grow up with us and try the next few years for the top four and win titles with Tottenham."

Spurs are fifth in the table, while 15th-placed Chelsea will be hoping to register back-to-back league wins for the first time this season when they visit White Hart Lane.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)