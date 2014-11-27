Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Naughton (R) evades a tackle from Partizan Belgrade's Vladimir Volkov during their Europa League soccer match at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Tottenham Hotspur's Christian Eriksen (R) celebrates scoring a goal with team-mate Jan Vertonghen during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at the KC Stadium in Hull, northern England November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

A steward falls over as he tries to catch a spectator that had run onto the pitch during the Europa League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur' and Partizan Belgrade at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

A spectator runs onto the pitch and takes a 'selfie' of himself and Tottenham Hotspur's Erik Lamela (L) during their Europa League soccer match against Partizan Belgrade at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Players and officials leave the pitch due to several pitch invasions by spectators during the Europa League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Partizan Belgrade at White Hart Lane in London November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON Tottenham Hotspur could be facing a UEFA punishment after their Europa League game against Partizan Belgrade on Thursday was suspended for several minutes after three separate pitch invasions.

The referee took the players off the field after 38 minutes of the Group C game with the teams drawing 0-0. The players returned to the field about 10 minutes later and Tottenham won the match 1-0.

The pitch invaders appeared to be wearing identical branded t-shirts and British media reported that it could have been part of a marketing stunt.

"Three pitch invaders at tonight's match have been arrested and are assisting police with their enquiries," Tottenham said in a statement. "We shall provide an update as soon as we have established the full facts.

"We apologise to fans for the disruptions caused by this totally unacceptable behaviour."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ken Ferris/Greg Stutchbury)