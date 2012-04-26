(L-R) Atletico Madrid's Diego Godin, Juanfran and Falcao celebrate a goal against Valencia during their Europa League semi-final second leg match at Mestalla stadium in Valencia April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

VALENCIA Adrian Lopez's fizzing volley earned Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win at La Liga rivals Valencia as they reached a second Europa League final in three seasons on Thursday although midfielder Tiago was sent off near the end.

Atletico, who won the first leg 4-2, survived a first-half siege at a noisy Mestalla, but the hosts were unable to breach the visiting defence and the Madrid side will now face Athletic Bilbao in the May 9 final.

Adrian scored at the end of a counter-attack on the hour when Diego found him wide of the area and, after he chested the ball down, the Spanish youth international struck a spectacular shot inside the far post.

Atletico had midfielder Tiago sent off 11 minutes from time, ruling him out of the final, but Diego Simeone's side hung on to book a place in next month's showpiece match against fellow La liga side Bilbao in Bucharest.

Valencia poured forward in search of an early goal to start the fightback from their first-leg deficit but ran into inspired Atletico goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, on loan from Chelsea, who kept them at bay.

The hosts had one of their brightest performers on the night, Sergio Canales, stretchered off in tears with what looked like a serious knee injury in the 59th minute and almost immediately Adrian ended the game as a contest.

Tiago's foolish red card came after he appeared to have been penalised for a handball, when it struck a Valencia player's hand in the area, and both teams became involved in a messy scuffle.

Atletico beat Valencia in the quarter-finals in 2010 on their way to winning the tournament with an extra-time 2-1 victory over Fulham in Hamburg.

