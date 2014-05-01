Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations
Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.
VALENCIA Spain snatched a place in the final of the Europa League when a 94th-minute Stephane Mbia header put the Spanish side through on away goals after their semi-final tie against Valencia ended 3-3 on aggregate.
Despite going down 3-1 at Valencia on Thursday, Sevilla set up a final showdown with Benfica after the Portuguese club eliminated Juventus 2-1 on aggregate.
Sevilla won last week’s first leg 2-0 at home but a 14th-minute Sofiane Feghouli strike, an own goal from goalkeeper Beto in the 26th and a Jeremy Mathieu goal 21 minutes from time put Valencia 3-0 ahead on the night and 3-2 ahead overall.
The home side were just over a minute away from going through to the May 14 final when Federico Fazio flicked on a long throw and Mbia rose to crash a header into the net and silence the Valencia fans packed into the Mestalla.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Bournemouth are hoping to distance themselves from the Premier League's bottom three as they look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday, captain Simon Francis has said.
ZURICH The two FIFA ethics chiefs responsible for banning some of the sport's most prominent figures following a corruption scandal face an uncertain future and may not have their mandates renewed, sources with knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.