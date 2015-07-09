West Ham United marked new manager Slaven Bilic's first match in the dugout with a 1-0 victory over Andorran side Lusitans in the second leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie on Thursday.

The Croatian was not on the bench when the Londoners cantered to a 3-0 victory in the first leg last week, a move that irked Lusitans coach Xavi Roura.

The only goal in the return match came from Elliot Lee in the 21st minute.

West Ham, who finished 12th in the Premier League last season, had to play with 10 men for more than 75 minutes after forward Diafra Sakho was dismissed following a clash with a Lusitans defender.

Bilic's team must progress through three more rounds to reach the Europa League group stages. The second qualifying round begins next week.

