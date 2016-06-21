LONDON Albanian league champions KF Skenderbeu have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being banned from this season's Champions League because of alleged match-fixing.

In a statement on Tuesday CAS said the club, which won a sixth consecutive title last season, was appealing against a decision handed down by European governing body UEFA this month.

Skenderbeu, who played in the Europa League group stage last season after losing in the Champions League playoffs, have been banned from all UEFA competitions for one season.

The club has said the allegations were based on information from betting companies, fans, and the media.

"KS Skenderbeu seeks a ruling from the CAS overturning the UEFA decision and declaring its eligibility to compete in the UEFA Champions League competition 2016/2017," CAS said.

"The parties have agreed to stay the execution of the UEFA Decision while the CAS arbitration is in progress and to put in place an expedited procedural timetable which will allow the CAS to render a decision, at the latest, on 6 July 2016."

KS Skenderbeu were drawn against Hungarian club Ferencvaros in the second qualifying round of the Champions League, the first leg of which is scheduled for July 12.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)