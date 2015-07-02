MADRID Europa League champions Sevilla have agreed terms for the sale of their Colombia striker Carlos Bacca to Serie A side AC Milan, the two clubs said on Thursday.

Sevilla (www.sevillafc.es) and Milan (www.acmilan.com) confirmed on their websites a deal had been struck pending a medical but did not disclose financial details or the length of Bacca's new contract.

His deal with Sevilla ran until the end of June 2018 and he has a market value of 20 million euros (14.2 million pounds), according to website Transfermarkt.com.

After joining from Club Bruges in 2013, Bacca had two successful seasons with Sevilla, helping them win the Europa League twice and finish fifth in La Liga last season.

The 28-year-old netted a double in the 3-2 victory over Ukrainian side Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the final of Europe's second-tier club competition in May, taking his tally for Sevilla to 49 goals in 108 games.

He represented Colombia at the Copa American currently being played in Chile and arrives at Milan with the seven-times European champions in something of a crisis.

Sinisa Mihajlovic last month became their fourth coach in 18 months after Filippo Inzaghi was sacked following another disappointing season.

Former Milan striker Inzaghi had been in charge for one season, leading them to a modest 10th as they failed to qualify for Europe for the second consecutive season.

Sevilla's second successive Europa League triumph secured a lucrative berth in the Champions League group stage for next term.

The Andalusian club moved to strengthen their defence on Thursday by agreeing to sign French centre back Adil Rami from Milan pending a medical.

