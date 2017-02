SOFIA Bulgaria's Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been ordered to play their next home match at a neutral ground following crowd trouble during their league game at Chernomorets Burgas Saturday.

The Bulgarian Football Union's (BFU) disciplinary commission also fined Lokomotiv 6,000 levs (2,681 pounds) Tuesday after Lokomotiv fans threw objects, including bottles, on to the pitch, injuring referee Nikolay Yordanov.

Lokomotiv, Bulgarian champions in 2004, lost 2-0 at Chernomorets and are ninth in the standings with four points from three games.

