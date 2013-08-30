SOFIA Beroe Stara finished with eight men after two players were sent off for fighting with each other during halftime before beating Neftohimik Burgas 2-0 on Friday to move up to fifth in the Bulgarian league.

Beroe keeper Ivan Karadzhov and his Portuguese team mate Elio Martins were shown straight red cards by referee Ivaylo Stoyanov after exchanging blows on their way to the dressing- room.

"I've never seen anything like this," Beroe coach Petar Hubchev told a news conference.

"I was not in the tunnel at the time of the incident and firstly, I would like to talk to people who created this nonsense," added former defender Hubchev, who was in the Bulgaria team that reached the 1994 World Cup semi-finals.

Beroe were reduced to eight men when Brazilian midfielder Elias received a second bookable offence for diving midway through the second half but the Stara Zagora-based side held their two-goal lead from the first half.

Beroe, the 1986 Bulgarian champions, competed in this season's Europa League qualifying rounds after winning the national cup in May.

Pirin Gotse Delchev goalkeeper Abdi Abdikov was sent off for hitting a team mate during his club's 5-1 loss at Cherno More Varna in the Bulgarian league in April. Abdikov was banned for four matches.

