Bulgaria fans gesture towards the England fans during the Euro 2012 Group G qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and England in Sofia, September 2, 2011.

SOFIA The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has decided to appeal against the 40,000 euro (34,168.88 pounds) fine imposed by UEFA Friday for incidents in the Euro 2012 qualifier against England on September 2.

The English FA complained of racist chanting by home fans during England's 3-0 Group G win at the Vasil Levski stadium.

Bulgaria supporters also threw flares towards the pitch and their then coach, German Lothar Matthaeus, apologised for the fans' behaviour afterwards.

"BFU president Borislav Mihaylov, who is also a member of the UEFA executive committee, will travel to Nyon (Switzerland) to clarify the situation with the disciplinary commission's decision," the BFU said in a statement Saturday.

The BFU had been charged by UEFA for "discriminatory behaviour relating to chanting by home supporters during the Group G game in Sofia on 2 September as well as charges relating to the setting-off and throwing of fireworks."

The BFU, which has denied that home fans directed racist chants at England players, added it expected an official explanation from the UEFA with more details next week.

"There were no racial chants during the game," Mihaylov said last month. "The English federation has complained to UEFA but they already did it five times. They probably believe they're blessed."

It is not the first time a team from England has complained of racist chanting during a match in Bulgaria.

In 2005 CSKA Sofia fans made monkey noises at Liverpool's French striker Djibril Cisse during a Champions League match.

