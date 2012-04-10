SOFIA Bulgarian club Minyor Pernik have threatened to field their junior team and wear black ribbons in a league match next week in protest at alleged bias by referees against them.

Minyor, ninth in the standings, said in a statement referees Ahmed Ahmed and Stoyan Denev, who were in charge of their recent visits to champions Litex Lovech, should be banned for life.

Ahmed officiated Minyor's 2-0 loss in the Bulgarian Cup quarter-finals last month while Denev refereed the 2-2 draw in the league on Saturday with Litex equalising in injury time after a dubious penalty.

"If they don't take actions we'll field our junior team against Ludogorets (on April 18) while all the players, coaches and fans will wear black ribbons as part of our protest against the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU)," Minyor said on Tuesday.

But second-placed Ludogorets, chasing their first title, say they do not want to play against a weakened team made up largely of 17 and 18-year-olds.

"We want to win the title but not at such a price," Ludogorets's executive director Angel Petrichev told local media. "We want a fair play and we think Minyor should field their best team against us."

