Celtic's fans cheer their team before their Europa League Group D soccer match against Dinamo Zagreb at Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LONDON Celtic have been fined 10,000 euros (7,351 pounds) by UEFA for crowd disturbance during their 4-3 loss at Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League in December, it was announced on Wednesday.

The Scottish champions were reprimanded by European football's governing body after flares were set off and fans clashed with police in the away end during their visit to Croatia on Dec. 11.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced the fine as Celtic travel to Italy for the second leg of their last 32 tie against Inter Milan on Thursday.

It is the fifth time in three years that the Scottish club have been charged due to the behaviour of their supporters during matches in Europe.

(Reporting By Sam Holden; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)