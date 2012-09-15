ROTTERDAM, Netherlands Dutch league leaders Twente Enschede made it five wins from five in the new season after cruising to a 6-2 away win at Willem II Tilburg on Saturday.

The goal rush began just before the interval when Felipe Gutierrez and Luc Castaignos gave Twente a two-goal lead, then a long-range strike from Robbert Schilder early after the break extended the lead.

Marc Hocher pulled one back for Willem II before Schilder added his second, followed by a Willem Janssen strike and an own goal by Philipp Haastrup.

Twente are top with 15 points, four ahead of Ajax Amsterdam who beat RKC Waalwijk 2-0 while Vitesse Arnhem, in action on Sunday at Groningen, are third with 10 points.

Ajax dominated from the start against RKC but had to wait until the 52nd minute when playmaker Christian Eriksen set up compatriot Lasse Schone to open the scoring, before Jody Lukoki headed home a cross from Ryan Babel to seal the win.

Feyenoord moved into fourth with 10 points after beating PEC Zwolle 2-0. An own goal by Joost Broerse in the first minute after the break put Ronald Koeman's side ahead and Lex Immers converted a penalty to double the lead 17 minutes before time.

