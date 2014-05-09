UEFA president Michel Platini attends a news conference after a meeting held in preparation of the EURO 2016 soccer tournament in Paris April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

LONDON UEFA is expected to announce early next week punishments for clubs including Paris St Germain and Manchester City that have breached new rules designed to make soccer more financially stable.

PSG and City face fines of 60 million euros (48.9 million pounds) and limits on the size of their Champions League squads for next season after falling foul of the Financial Fair Play regime.

Qatari-owned PSG are thought to have agreed a settlement along those lines but City, backed by cash from Abu Dhabi, have been disputing the sanctions and could opt to take their case to the next level in the process.

UEFA said last week that nine unnamed clubs faced punishment for failing to comply with rules forcing teams to limit their financial losses. Confirmation of the sanctions had been expected this week, but sources close to the process said there would be no statement on Friday.

The dilemma for City is that failure to agree a deal could expose them to the risk of being banned from the Champions League by the adjudicatory panel that would take up the case.

Many observers question the logic of fining mega-rich clubs for spending too much money and say UEFA must take strong action to ensure the regime is credible.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for clubs who break the rules to be excluded from Europe's top competition - the toughest sanction available.

"You would think you accept the rules and you're in the competition or you don’t accept the rules and you're not in the competition – then everybody would understand it," Wenger told British media.

PSG have spent heavily to recruit players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and have just won the French league for a second successive season.

City, who have invested hundreds of millions of pounds since Sheikh Mansour bought the club in 2008, need only a point on Sunday to win the Premier League for the second time in the last three seasons.

