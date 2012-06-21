TBILISI Former Soviet Union striker Ramaz Shengelia died on Thursday after suffering heart failure, the Georgian football federation said.

He was 55.

Shengelia won fame playing for Dinamo Tbilisi in the 1970s and 80s, leading them to the Soviet league title in 1978 and the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup in 1981 when they became the first and only Georgian side to win a European trophy.

He was named the Soviet Player of the Year in both those years before making five appearances for the Soviet Union at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, where the team reached the second round.

Shengelia ended his playing career in 1990 at Swedish club IFK Holmsund.

Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili paid tribute to Shengelia on national television.

"It is a great loss for the whole Georgian society," he said.

Shengelia is the third Georgian player from his era to die prematurely.

Vitaly Daraselia and David Kipiani, Shengelia's team mates at Dinamo Tbilisi and in the Soviet national team in the 1970s and 80s, were both were killed in car accidents aged 25 and 50 respectively.

