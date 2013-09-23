Moyes says experience of fight can keep Black Cats afloat
Sunderland manager David Moyes is refusing to give up on Premier League survival after his side fell six points adrift of safety following their 2-0 home loss to Manchester City on Sunday.
Ireland have named Under-21 coach Noel King as caretaker manager of the senior national team following the departure of Giovanni Trapattoni, the Football Association of Ireland said on Monday.
Italian Trapattoni left the job two weeks ago after World Cup qualifying defeats by Sweden and Austria effectively ended the team's chances of reaching next year's tournament in Brazil.
Trapattoni, 74, took charge of Ireland in 2008 after successful spells as manager of clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich and the Italian national team.
Former Celtic and Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has been installed by bookmakers as favourite to succeed Trapattoni on a permanent basis.
(Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
LONDON Arsenal will have to produce the biggest second leg comeback in a Champions League knockout tie to avoid a seventh successive exit at the last 16 stage when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Leroy Sane for his recent run of good form, saying his improvement comes as a result of a learning process that still has a long way to go.