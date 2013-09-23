Ireland have named Under-21 coach Noel King as caretaker manager of the senior national team following the departure of Giovanni Trapattoni, the Football Association of Ireland said on Monday.

Italian Trapattoni left the job two weeks ago after World Cup qualifying defeats by Sweden and Austria effectively ended the team's chances of reaching next year's tournament in Brazil.

Trapattoni, 74, took charge of Ireland in 2008 after successful spells as manager of clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich and the Italian national team.

Former Celtic and Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has been installed by bookmakers as favourite to succeed Trapattoni on a permanent basis.

(Writing by Ed Osmond in London; Editing by Sonia Oxley)