Two sections of Dynamo Kiev's stadium will be closed when they host Italian side Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final next month due to racism and safety issues.

UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) on Friday found that the Ukraine club's fans had been guilty of racist behaviour in last week's last-16 victory over Everton.

Fireworks were also set off in the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium and stairways were blocked, leading to a fine of 15,000 euros (10,945 pounds).

"CEDB has ordered the partial closure of the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium during the next UEFA competition match which FC Dynamo Kiev would play as the host club, and in particular, Blocks 43 and 45 of the stadium," UEFA said in a statement.

