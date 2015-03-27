No cakewalk as Federer wins opening Miami match
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
Two sections of Dynamo Kiev's stadium will be closed when they host Italian side Fiorentina in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final next month due to racism and safety issues.
UEFA's Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) on Friday found that the Ukraine club's fans had been guilty of racist behaviour in last week's last-16 victory over Everton.
Fireworks were also set off in the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium and stairways were blocked, leading to a fine of 15,000 euros (10,945 pounds).
"CEDB has ordered the partial closure of the NSK Olimpiyskyi stadium during the next UEFA competition match which FC Dynamo Kiev would play as the host club, and in particular, Blocks 43 and 45 of the stadium," UEFA said in a statement.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
Roger Federer continued his impressive 2017 campaign with a straight-sets, second-round victory at the Miami Open in Florida on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo will start the Australian Grand Prix (0500 GMT) from 15th on the grid on Sunday after being given a five-place penalty for a gearbox change.