ZURICH Following are some of the European soccer leagues which have come to be dominated by one team over the last few seasons:

Scotland. Celtic won the title this season with eight games to spare. It was their sixth successive title.

Austria. Salzburg need one point from their last four games to clinch the title for the eighth time in the last 11 seasons. Their run of success followed a takeover by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull.

Greece: Olympiakos won the Greek Super League with one game to spare, their 19th in the last 21 seasons. Panathinaikos are the only team to have interrupted the run, winning in 2004 and 2010.

Switzerland: FC Basel won the league with six games to spare after leading from the first round last July - their eighth title in a row.

Croatia: Dinamo Zagreb won the title in the previous 11 seasons but current leaders Rijeka, five points clear with four matches to play, are aiming to end that run.

Slovenia: Maribor won the title for the sixth time in the last seven seasons, and the 14th since independence.

Belarus (calendar year season): BATE Borisov won the 2016 title, their 11th in a row, by an 11 point margin. The Belarus season follows the calendar year. The new season has just started with BATE the early leaders.

Bulgaria: Ludogorets Razgrad won the title for the sixth successive time with five matches to play.

Cyprus: APOEL, who have won the title in five of the last six seasons, are four points clear with two rounds to play.

Germany. Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga this season for the fifth time in a row, clinching the title with three matches to spare by winning 6-0 at VfL Wolfsburg.

Italy: Juventus need three points from their last three games to clinch Serie A for the sixth time in a row. In 2013/14 and 2014/15 they finished 17 points clear.

Lithuania (calendar year season): Zalgiris Vilnius have won the title for the last four seasons.

Ukraine: Since Tavriya Simferopol won the inaugural contest in 1992, the title has been shared between Dynamo Kiev (15) and Shakhtar Donetsk (10). Shakhtar won this year, the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

