Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
MADRID Casemiro's stunning volley crowned a superb display from Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Napoli 3-1 at the Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Wednesday.
LISBON Portugal's greatest footballer Eusebio headed straight to his favourite restaurant after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday following his recovery from a hypertension crisis, a Lisbon Luz hospital spokesman said.
"Eusebio left hospital at around lunchtime. His tension was back to normal and he left the hospital discreetly, heading to his favourite restaurant, 'Adega da Tia Matilde' (Aunty Matilde's Cellar)," said hospital spokesman Joao Paulo Gama.
It was the third time since December that 70-year-old Eusebio, who rose to fame during the 1966 World Cup when Portugal finished third, has been hospitalised.
Nicknamed the 'Black Panther' for his speed and the fear he instilled in his opponents, Mozambique-born Eusebio helped Benfica reach four European Cup finals, the last in 1968 when they lost in extra time to Manchester United. Benfica won the showpiece in 1961 and 1962.
"Next week Eusebio will be back in hospital to make cardiological exams and keep his tension under tabs," Gama added.
"He was in a good mood and happy to be leaving. Last Monday Eusebio watched Benfica's defeat in the league while in hospital but he managed to overcome that heartbreak."
LONDON West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has been fined 8,000 pounds after admitting a misconduct charge following Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw against West Bromwich Albion, the Football Association said on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE Australian swimming great Grant Hackett has posted a photo of himself on social media with cuts and bruises to his face and accused his brother of assault, a day after the triple Olympic champion was arrested for a disturbance at his family home.