A statue of former captain and manager John Greig is seen at Ibrox Stadium, the home of Rangers football club, in Glasgow, Scotland, February 18, 2012. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON A ticketing company caught up in the turmoil surrounding stricken Scottish champions Rangers said on Thursday it wanted to help suitors who could try to rescue the Glasgow club.

Ticketus provided more than 20 million pounds in funding for Rangers based on the right to sell season tickets for coming seasons.

Rangers, Scottish champions a record 54 times, face an uncertain future after going into administration and Ticketus is seeking to ensure it does not lose out in any restructuring of the club.

"We met with the administrators yesterday to make it clear that we intend to be part of a solution for the club, and to ensure a fast and fair resolution is achieved for all parties," Ticketus said in a statement.

"We outlined that this includes working with potential purchasers to help provide various financing solutions to the club that would be attractive to new owners," it added.

Rangers went into administration last month over unpaid tax bills, losing 10 points and effectively surrendering their league title to city rivals Celtic.

Administrators Duff and Phelps were expected to give details of plans for cost cutting on Friday, with the playing squad likely to be trimmed.

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Alison Wildey)