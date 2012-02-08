BUCHAREST Romanian league leaders Dinamo Bucharest have urged officials to postpone the resumption of the domestic championship later this month because of the bitterly cold weather in Europe.

"We can't play in such conditions," Dinamo co-owner Cristi Borcea told local media on Wednesday. "The situation is worse than in 1954 (when Romania faced its worst winter)."

The league is set to resume on February 25 after a two-month winter break.

"I think the first round of matches should be played in the middle of March," said Borcea, who added that many Romanian clubs would probably have to postpone flights from their training camps in Turkey due to heavy snowfall.

The Balkan country's authorities said on Tuesday around 146 towns and villages in Romania were isolated with no road or train connections because of blizzards while up to 174 villages had no electricity.

Nine players from Romanian champions Otelul Galati were stranded for around 40 hours on a train, travelling from Galati to Bucharest.

Six of them were transported to Bucharest by a helicopter on Wednesday which will return to collect the remaining trio.

"We're glad we escaped," Otelul midfielder Silviu Ilie told local media. "We were very lucky as there's nothing to drink and eat in the train."

Steaua Bucharest host Dutch club Twente Enschede in the Europa League on February 16 with meteorologists expecting temperatures to drop to as low as minus 20 during the game at the National Arena in the Romanian capital.

