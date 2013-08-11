Bayern Munich, who won an unprecedented Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble last season, got their new Bundesliga season off to a winning start by beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-1.

Manchester United won the English season-opening Community Shield, beating FA Cup winners Wigan Athletic 2-0 with two Robin van Persie goals, and 64 million euro signing Radamel Falcao marked his debut for big-spending Monaco with a goal on their Ligue 1 return.

GERMANY

Treble winners Bayern Munich launched their Bundesliga title defence with a commanding 3-1 victory over Borussia Moenchengladbach to mark a winning German league debut for new coach Pep Guardiola.

Two first half goals in four minutes from Arjen Robben and Mario Mandzukic and a 69th minute penalty by David Alaba after Thomas Mueller had his spot kick saved a minute earlier, secured them three points in a largely one-sided affair.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a dream Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund, scoring a hat-trick to steer last year's runners-up to a 4-0 win at Augsburg.

The weekend, which produced 37 goals in nine games, was also marked by controversy as Hoffenheim were denied a Kevin Volland goal in their 2-2 draw against Nuremberg despite replays showing that the ball crossed the line before bouncing out.

ENGLAND

Van Persie struck twice to earn Manchester United a convincing 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic in the Community Shield at a sun-drenched Wembley.

The Premier League champions outclassed the surprise FA Cup winners in the traditional English season curtain-raiser to give their new manager David Moyes an early trophy in his reign at Old Trafford.

Van Persie powered home an angled header after six minutes and fired in a deflected shot just before the hour to see off Championship side Wigan who stunned Manchester City to win the Cup before being relegated last season.

FRANCE

Radamel Falcao scored on his Ligue 1 debut as Monaco celebrated their return to the top flight with a 2-0 win at Girondins de Bordeaux.

Monaco splashed out over 150 million euros ($200.27 million) on transfers including 64 million euros on Colombia striker Falcao, who cleverly poked the ball home five minutes after Emmanuel Riviere had opened the scoring in the 82nd minute.

Champions Paris St Germain failed to shine in a 1-1 draw at Montpellier with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani, who form one of the most formidable strike pairings in Europe, unable to find the back of the net.

PORTUGAL

First half goals from Lica, Jackson Martinez and Lucho Gonzalez handed champions Porto an easy 3-0 win over cup holders Vitoria de Guimaraes in Aveiro to lift the Portuguese Super Cup. Porto seized their fifth consecutive Super Cup and first trophy under new coach Paulo Fonseca with a commanding performance.

SERBIA

Defending champions Partizan Belgrade eked out a barely deserved 4-3 win against depleted 10-man Novi Pazar on the opening day of the season after the visitors arrived with no substitutes due to outstanding debts to former players.

Having failed to settle their financial obligations, Novi Pazar were not allowed to register any of their summer signings and new coach Milan Milanovic in time for the kick-off but came close to snatching a shock draw against the title holders.

Two late goals gave Javor Ivanjica a shock 4-2 home win over 10-man Red Star Belgrade as the former European champions continued their routine of losing the opening game of the season.

NETHERLANDS

Seventeen-year-old Zakaria Bakkali scored a hat-trick to help PSV Eindhoven thrash NEC Nijmegen 5-0. Georginio Wijnaldum, who at 22 was the oldest PSV player on the field, added the other two goals to leave the 21-times champions alongside PEC Zwolle, Utrecht and Heerenveen on six points from two games.

Nine-man Feyenoord were thumped 4-1 at home by FC Twente to remained pointless after two games. Reigning champions Ajax did no better, losing 3-2 at AZ Alkmaar despite twice leading through goals by Christian Eriksen and Siem de Jong. Viktor Elm scored Alkmaar's winner after 74 minutes.

AUSTRIA

Rapid Vienna managed to hold champions Austria Vienna to a 0-0 draw in the 306th meeting of the old rivals despite having Palla sent off for a second yellow card.

Admira Wacker collected their first point of the championship in their fourth game as they drew 1-1 with Sturm Graz, hours after firing coach and former Austria striker Toni Polster.

Leaders Salzburg beat promoted Groedig 4-1, scoring all their goals in the second half.

SWITZERLAND

Young Boys Berne maintained their 100 percent record after five games of the Swiss Super League by winning 4-0 at promoted Aarau, helped by two goals from Moreno Constanzo.

Sion were still waiting for their first goal of the season after drawing 0-0 at champions Grasshoppers and FC Basel, champions for the last four seasons, suffered a 2-1 home defeat by arch-rivals FC Zurich.

(Reporting By Brian Homewood; editing by Martyn Herman)