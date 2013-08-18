Juventus' Carlos Tevez (R) challenges Andre Dias of Lazio during their Italian Super Cup match at the Olympic stadium in Rome August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Jose Mourinho enjoyed a rapturous reception before Chelsea celebrated his homecoming with a 2-0 win over Hull City in the English Premier League while in Italy, Carlos Tevez scored on his Juventus debut in the Supercup.

- -

ENGLAND

Manchester United manager David Moyes and Chelsea's Jose Mourinho enjoyed winning starts to their reigns on the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Robin van Persie and Danny Welbeck scored twice each as champions United eased to a 4-1 win at Swansea City while Oscar and Frank Lampard grabbed the goals to lift Chelsea to a 2-0 victory over promoted Hull City.

Arsenal suffered a shock 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa, Liverpool beat Stoke City 1-0 and Tottenham Hotspur won 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

Last season's runners-up Manchester City host Newcastle United on Monday.

- -

SPAIN

New Barcelona coach Gerardo Martino got off to a flying start as the champions hammered Levante 7-0 at the Nou Camp in their La Liga opener on Sunday.

World Player of the Lionel Messi and Spain striker Pedro both scored two apiece, while Alexis Sanchez, Xavi and Dani Alves weighed in with the others. New signing Neymar got a run out in the second half.

Carlo Ancelotti had a tough competitive debut at the Bernabeu as new recruit Isco rescued his Real Madrid side with a late header, after Karim Benzema had levelled the scores in the first half.

King's Cup winners Atletico Madrid were 3-1 victors at Sevilla with Brazilian striker Diego Costa scoring two and Cristian Rodriguez wrapping up the points at the end.

- -

GERMANY

Treble winners Bayern Munich beat Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 courtesy of a Mario Mandzukic volley on Saturday to equal their club record of 27 straight league games without defeat.

They are one of five teams who have won their opening two Bundesliga matches alongside Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Mainz 05 and Werder Bremen.

Borussia Dortmund, runners-up to Bayern in both the Champions League and Bundesliga last season, beat promoted Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1.

Schalke 04 crashed to a 4-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg and Hamburg SV fared even worse as they were mauled 5-1 at home by Hoffenheim.

- -

ITALY

Carlos Tevez scored on his Juventus debut as the Serie A champions crushed last season's Coppa Italia winners Lazio 4-0 to win the Supercup.

Paul Pogba game Juventus a halftime lead before Giorgio Chiellini, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Tevez scored in a six-minute spell early in the second half.

- -

NETHERLANDS

Striker Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scored both goals as champions Ajax Amsterdam won an early season meeting with arch rivals Feyenoord 2-1.

Ajax recovered from a goal behind to win the match regarded as the Dutch league season's 'classic' to claim a second win in three matches this season while Feyenoord suffered third successive loss - their worst ever start to a season.

PEC Zwolle, who won 5-1 at NEC Nijmegen, and PSV Eindhoven, who beat Go Ahead Eagles 3-0, are the only teams to have won all three games so far.

- -

FRANCE

A late goal by Edinson Cavani, his first in Ligue 1, salvaged a point for Paris St Germain in 1-1 with Ajaccio.

Cavani, who joined for a French record fee of 64 million euros ($85.33 million) from Napoli in the close season, started alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic up front.

The defending champions have two points from two games, already trailing rivals Monaco by four after the big-spending club crushed Montpellier 4-1 thanks to a Radamel Falcao goal and Emmanuel Riviere's first hat-trick of his career.

Last year's runners-up Olympique Marseille beat Evian Thonon Gaillard 2-0 at home and are one of the four teams to maintain a perfect start along with Monaco, Olympique Lyon and St Etienne.

- -

GREECE

Panathinaikos opened the season with a 2-0 win over Panaitolikos on their return to the Apostolos Nikolaidis stadium.

The Greens, under new coach Giannis Anastasiou, were playing their first game at the renovated ground since 2008 after switching back from the Olympic Stadium.

PAOK Salonica, last season's runners-up, beat Skoda Xanthi 3-0. Reigning champions Olympiakos visit promoted AEL Kallonis on Monday

- -

AUSTRIA

Titleholders Austria Vienna produced their best performance of the season so far as they demolished Wiener Neustadt 5-0 with Philipp Hosiner scoring twice.

Leaders Salzburg drew 1-1 at Sturm Graz to remain unbeaten after five games. Spaniard Jonatan Soriano scored Salzburg's goal to take his season tally to seven goals. Rapid Vienna lost their first game of the season, going down 2-0 at Admira Modling.

- -

BELGIUM

Leaders Standard Liege maintained their 100 percent record after four games when an own goal by Ludovic Buysens gave them a 1-0 win over OH Leuven.

Sacha Kljestan, Frank Acheampong and Guillaume Gillet scored in the last 15 minutes to give titleholders Anderlecht a 3-0 win at Waasland.

- -

ICELAND

Fram Reykjavik won the Icelandic Cup for the eighth time, and the first in 24 years, after beating Stjarnan 3-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in the final.

Stjarnan, also beaten in last year's final, led 2-0 at halftime and 3-2 with only four minutes to go before Almarr Ormarsson's second goal of the game made it 3-3 and took the match to extra-time.

