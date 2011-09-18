Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller (L) scores a goal against Schalkes 04 during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Bayern Munich's Bastian Schweinsteiger (L) tackles Schalke 04's Lewis Holtby during their German first division Bundesliga soccer match in Gelsenkirchen, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

LONDON Bayern Munich and Manchester United kept up their winning streaks to stay top in Germany and England at the weekend.

Edinson Cavani's hat-trick gave Napoli a 3-1 win over Italian champions AC Milan while Real Madrid lost their 100 percent record in Spain, losing at Levante, and Barcelona thumped Osasuna 8-0.

GERMANY

Rampant Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Schalke 04 to complete their eight successive win in all competitions, keep their eighth clean sheet and go top of the Bundesliga.

Nils Petersen, standing in for injured top scorer Mario Gomez, and Thomas Mueller scored in each half to take Bayern on to 15 points from six games.

Werder Bremen and Borussia Moenchengladbach are two points behind. Bremen drew 1-1 at Nuremberg and Moenchengladbach, the only team to beat Bayern this season, won 1-0 at Hamburg SV.

Champions Borussia Dortmund, who are a modest 11th, conceded two goals in the last five minutes and lost 2-1 at Hanover 96.

ENGLAND

Manchester United notched their fifth win out of five in the Premier League, scoring three times in the first half in a 3-1 triumph over Chelsea.

Chris Smalling, Nani and Wayne Rooney put United in command before Fernando Torres replied at the start of the second half. Rooney then missed a penalty and Torres an open goal.

United lead with a maximum 15 points from five games, two ahead of neighbours Manchester City who squandered a two-goal lead, courtesy of a Sergio Aguero brace, in a 2-2 draw at Fulham, who replied through Bobby Zamora and Danny Murphy.

SPAIN

Ten-man Real Madrid slumped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Levante on Sunday as the tiny Valencia-based club ended the nine-times European champions' perfect start to the season.

Jose Mourinho's side had midfielder Sami Khedira sent off five minutes before halftime and fell behind when Levante forward Kone, who joined from Sevilla in the close season, smashed the ball into the net with just over 20 minutes left.

The result leaves Real on six points from three matches, one behind champions Barcelona, who romped to an 8-0 victory at Osasuna on Saturday with a devastating performance after a poor week by their high standards.

Valencia, who beat Sporting Gijon 1-0 away on Saturday, are top on a perfect nine points.

ITALY

Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani scored a hat-trick to give Napoli, third last season, a 3-1 win at home to defending champions AC Milan.

Napoli have six points from two games alongside Juventus, 1-0 winners at Siena, Cagliari and Udinese.

Antonio Di Natale, last season's league top scorer with 28 goals, was on target with a penalty in Udinese's 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Milan have one point as do Inter Milan who were held 0-0 at home by AS Roma.

FRANCE

Olympique Lyon are the new leaders after a simple 2-0 win over surprise bottom club Olympique Marseille, whose coach Didier Deschamps is now really feeling the heat.

Montpellier slipped to second after allowing Stade Brest to fight back for a 2-2 draw while Toulouse also produced a fine comeback to beat Girondins Bordeaux 3-2 and go third.

Champions Lille drew 2-2 at home to Sochaux, who grabbed a late equaliser through Sloan Privat, while Paris St Germain had to settle for the same score at promoted Evian where Javier Pastore netted another classy goal.

PORTUGAL

Benfica went level with titleholders Porto at the top after they thumped Academica 4-1 at home and their rivals, missing injured Brazilian forward Hulk, dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw at Feirense.

Brazilian midfielder Bruno Cesar coolly slotted Benfica's opener after 25 minutes but Danilo levelled for Academica.

Spanish forward Nolito made it 2-1 before the break while Argentine Pablo Aimar headed in the third and Nolito completed the scoring with his second.

NETHERLANDS

Twente Enschede cruised to a 5-2 home win over ADO Den Haag to move top with 15 points after six matches, ahead on goal difference from AZ Alkmaar, 2-1 winners at RKC Waalwijk with Rasmus Elm and Charlison Benschop on target.

Ajax are third with 14 points after drawing 2-2 at PSV Eindhoven, ahead on goals scored from Feyenoord, who beat Graafschap Doetinchem 4-0.

GREECE

Olympiakos Pireaus began the defence of their Super League crown with a very late 2-1 home victory over Xanthi after waiting three weeks to get their season underway because of postponements.

Panathinaikos, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Atromitos, continue to lead the standings with seven points from three games.

SCOTLAND

Leaders Rangers won the season's first Old Firm derby to go four points clear of Celtic after a 4-2 victory in a typically entertaining and tense game.

(Editing by Brian Homewood)