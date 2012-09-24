Royal St Georges to host 2020 British Open
LONDON The British Open will be held at Royal St George's in 2020, golf authorities announced on Monday, returning the major to the Kent coast club two years after it lifted a ban on women members.
MOSCOW Spartak Moscow midfielder Romulo will miss most of the season after injuring his knee in Sunday's league match, the Russian Premier League club said on Monday.
The 22-year-old Brazil international, who joined Spartak on a four-year contract from Vasco da Gama in June, tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in a 3-1 win at Rostov.
The defensive halfback will have surgery in Germany, the Muscow club said on their website (www.spartak.com).
Spartak, who host Scottish champions Celtic in the Champions League Group G match next week, have several key players out with injuries, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk and leading striker Welliton.
(Reporting By Gennady Fyodorov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
LONDON British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
PRAGUE Tennis's answer to golf's Ryder Cup will be as competitive as other global tournaments, 18-times grand slam champion Roger Federer said on Monday, dismissing concerns that players might treat the event, which launches in September, as an exhibition.