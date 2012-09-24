MOSCOW Spartak Moscow midfielder Romulo will miss most of the season after injuring his knee in Sunday's league match, the Russian Premier League club said on Monday.

The 22-year-old Brazil international, who joined Spartak on a four-year contract from Vasco da Gama in June, tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in a 3-1 win at Rostov.

The defensive halfback will have surgery in Germany, the Muscow club said on their website (www.spartak.com).

Spartak, who host Scottish champions Celtic in the Champions League Group G match next week, have several key players out with injuries, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk and leading striker Welliton.

