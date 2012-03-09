Rangers' fans display messages before their Scottish Premier League soccer match against Kilmarnock in Glasgow, Scotland, February 18, 2012. The club went into administration earlier this week following an unpaid tax bill to Britain's tax authorities. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Rangers have agreed a raft of cost-cutting measures which should allow them to fulfil their fixtures for the rest of the Scottish Premier League season, the administrators told a news conference on Friday.

Among the savings that have been made at the stricken club is an agreement from the players to take wage cuts of between 25 and 75 percent.

The plight of Rangers, Scottish champions a world record 54 times, has sent shockwaves through British soccer where many clubs are struggling to make ends meet.

Rangers are part of the fabric of Scottish society, their bitter rivalry with city rivals Celtic illustrating the divide between Protestants and Roman Catholics in the country.

