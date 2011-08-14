Vojvodina Novi Sad coach Ljubomir Ristovski resigned Sunday after Saturday's 1-1 home draw with promoted Radnicki Kragujevac on the opening day of the Serbian first division.

Ristovski, who came under pressure after Vojvodina were knocked out of the Europe League preliminary rounds by Vaduz of Lichtenstein last month, said he had no choice but to step down after only two months in charge.

"I had to take responsibility after a poor performance against Radnicki, which compounded our early exit from Europe," the 41-year old Ristovski told Belgrade media.

"Things didn't fall into place for us and we were also a bit unlucky, but at the end of the day there are no excuses and I had to go."

Red Star Belgrade coach Robert Prosinecki could also feel the heat in the coming days after the 1991 European Cup winners lost 2-0 at Spartak Subotica Sunday, stretching their poor opening day record to just one win in 11 matches.

"My team looked devoid of any desire and we have to raise our game quickly for the upcoming Europa League playoff tie with (French side) Rennes," said Prosinecki, a gifted midfielder who inspired the 1991 team to success.

"A different Red Star will turn up Thursday and we will play our hearts out to delight our fans," he added.

Champions Partizan Belgrade, who are chasing a record fifth successive league title, got off to a perfect start Saturday with a 5-0 rout of newcomers Novi Pazar.

Five different players got on the scoresheet for Partizan, including 17-year old striker Lazar Markovic who came on as a substitute for injured Brazilian hitman Edu.

Partizan are away to Irish rivals Shamrock Rovers in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie Thursday.

