Nigel de Jong runs with the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Nigel de Jong became the first high-profile move of an expected frantic final day of the European transfer window on Friday.

The Dutch midfielder left Premier League champions Manchester City for Serie A side AC Milan for an undisclosed fee.

Bulgaria international Dimitar Berbatov remains poised for a move from Manchester United to Fulham, although United manager Alex Ferguson created a stir at a press conference when he suggested the striker could return to Tottenham Hotspur.

"I do not know what has happened," Ferguson said.

"He has not gone yet. I do not know anything about it. There's not been any contact from him.

"We thought he was in Italy but it turned out he isn't. He could be anywhere. I really mean that.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he was at Tottenham. There are rumours going around. I do not think it is settled at Fulham."

Cross-town rivals City are expected to bring in a number of new players over the course of the day, with Scott Sinclair's move from fellow Premier League side Swansea the first to be confirmed.

Brendan Rodgers' clean-out at Liverpool continues, with Scotland midfielder Charlie Adam leaving Anfield after just one season.

He has joined Stoke City on a four-year contract, and comes a day after Andy Carroll left for West Ham on a season-long loan.

One player definitely joining Fulham is former England international Kieran Richardson, who has singed a three-year contract at Sunderland.

Sunderland manager Martin O'Neill has secured Tottenham defender Danny Rose on a season-long loan.

Jordan Bowery has joined Aston Villa from Chesterfield for an undisclosed fee.

The transfer window closes at 2200 GMT.

(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Pritha Sarkar)