UEFA have expressed "disappointment and surprise" at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to clear Turkey's Bursaspor to take part in next season's Europa League.

UEFA had banned the 2010 Turkish champions from European competition for one year for failing to pay outstanding transfer fees dating back to 2007.

On Friday, CAS ruled that Bursaspor be excluded from one UEFA club competition for which it qualifies in the next four years, but that this exclusion be suspended for a probationary period of three years.

CAS increased UEFA's fine imposed on Bursaspor from 50,000 to 250,000 euros (201,700 pounds).

"UEFA is of the firm opinion that it is imperative for clubs to pay their debts to other football clubs, and will remain vigilant to ensure that this happens in accordance with the rules laid down in the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations," UEFA said in a statement on its website (www.uefa.com) on Saturday.

"These basic principles of good conduct should be strongly supported, and not undermined, by any future rulings from CAS."

Bursaspor finished eighth in the 'regular' championship last season but qualified for the Europa League after winning a four-team playoff.

