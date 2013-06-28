Ibrahimovic, Mings charged with violent conduct
LONDON Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings were charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday.
ISTANBUL Former Turkey coach Ersun Yanal has agreed to take charge of Fenerbahce, replacing Aykut Kocaman who resigned at the end of May, the club said on Friday.
Yanal, national team coach between 2005 and 2007, has signed a one-year deal after recently quitting another Turkish club Eskisehirspor.
His appointment coincides with tough times for the Istanbul club who have been banned from European competition for two seasons over their involvement in a domestic match-fixing scandal.
Fenerbahce, who finished second in the Turkish league last season, will miss out on next season's Champions League which they had been due to enter in the third qualifying round.
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund are counting on their attacking form, despite the absence of injured Marco Reus, to reverse a 1-0 first-leg deficit when they host Benfica for their Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.
LONDON Reports of a training ground bust-up between Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez and his Arsenal team mates are "completely false", manager Arsene Wenger said on Monday.