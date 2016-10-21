ZURICH The umbrella organisation representing European professional leagues (EPFL) has said that it will break off an agreement with UEFA which ensures that European and domestic fixtures do not clash.

EPFL chairman Lars-Christer Olsson said they had been left with "no option but to end the memorandum of understanding" after European soccer's governing body announced changes to the Champions League, its elite club competition, in August.

At present, domestic leagues avoid organising matches on days which UEFA has allocated to European competition. The EPFL said that this will now end in March next year.

UEFA reorganised the lucrative Champions League group stage to guarantee the top four European leagues -- currently Spain, Germany, England and Italy -- four places each.

Guaranteed places for the winners of the 11th and 12th ranked leagues -- currently Switzerland and the Czech Republic -- were cut and the number of places reserved for teams from the remaining leagues, who play their way through a qualifying competition, was reduced from five to four.

UEFA also announced changes in the distribution of revenue with more emphasis placed on clubs' historic sporting results and less on the value of their television market.

The changes will take effect from the 2018-19 season with critics saying UEFA had moved a step closer to creating a closed Super League for the biggest clubs.

"We would like to see a preservation of the basic values of European football which is based on sporting merit," said Claus Thomsen, chairman of the Danish league and an EPFL board member.

"This is the unique thing that fans like about European football."

The EPFL said they were not consulted about the changes and want a renegotiation.

(Editing by Toby Davis)