CAPE TOWN German club VfL Wolfsburg put aside the trauma caused by the death of Junior Malanda in a car accident to beat home team Ajax Cape Town 4-1 during their winter training camp on Wednesday.

Malanda, a Belgian Under-21 international, died in a car accident on Saturday returning to the club from Brussels.

Wolfsburg, who lie second in the Bundesliga, decided to go ahead with the trip but have taken a psychologist with them to counsel the players. Bas Dost scored twice in the second half after an early strike from Daniel Caligiuri and a second from Ivica Olic at the Cape Town Stadium.

