Parnell, Tahir shine as South Africa crush Sri Lanka
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
Marcus Rashford grabbed a hat-trick on his England Under-21 debut as they crushed Norway 6-1 in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old Manchester United forward, left out of the senior squad by new manager Sam Allardyce, slotted home from 18 yards before adding a deflected shot and converting a penalty to complete his treble.
Rashford also scored on his Premier League and Europa League debuts last season as well as netting his first England goal three minutes into his first international start against Australia in May.
Nathaniel Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Lewis Baker also scored for England to put them two points clear of Switzerland at the top of their group.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said he does not give preferential treatment to out-of-form striker Karim Benzema who is under renewed scrutiny following a run of one league goal in the last three months.