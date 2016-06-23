LONDON Two England fans remain in hospital with serious injuries after violent disorder before, during and after their Euro 2016 opening match against Russia in Marseilles, British police chiefs said on Thursday.

In a statement appealing for witnesses to attacks carried out by Russian fans, the National Police Chiefs' Council said the violence was the worst seen for many years.

While a minority of England fans were involved in trouble in the French city, the worst excesses appear to have been committed by Russian fans, some of whom stormed into an enclosure occupied by England fans inside the Stade Velodrome at the end of the 1-1 draw on June 11.

"The violence in Marseille was highly organised and those involved appeared determined to carry out sustained attacks at a level of aggression I have not encountered in the past 10 years," National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Football Policing, assistant chief constable Mark Roberts said.

"We are very aware that this involved a small minority of English supporters. Investigations will continue and these fans could be subject to a football banning order on their return to the UK."

Fourteen England fans were hospitalised.

The UK Football Policing Unit released images and videos of fans involved in clashes, appealing for witnesses to come forward with information, particularly with regard an attack on a fan from Leicester who was left in a coma.

"Our focus is on the people who can clearly be seen committing violence, but also others who were there and may have witnessed something. They could have vital information, photos or video footage," a police spokesman said.

