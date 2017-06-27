Murray says Wimbledon pressure helps him focus better
The pressure Andy Murray feels at Wimbledon actually helps him concentrate better, the defending champion has said.
LONDON, England Everton will sign Nigerian striker Henry Onyekluru from Belgian side KAS Eupen and then loan him to Anderlecht for next season, British media reported on Tuesday.
After a standout season in Belgium's top flight in which he finished top scorer with 22 goals in 38 games, the 20-year-old striker had been linked with a number of clubs including Arsenal.
Having agreed personal terms, Onyekluru underwent a medical at Everton on Monday, several media outlets said. No fee was reported.
Onyekluru, who has won one cap for the Super Eagles, will become Everton's third signing of the summer. Jordan Pickford arrived from Sunderland for 30 million pounds and midfielder Davy Klaassen cost 25 million pounds from Ajax.
Spain under-21 striker Sandro Ramirez has also been linked with the Merseyside club.
Watford defender Craig Cathcart has signed a new four-year contract that will keep him at the club till June 2021, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.
SOCHI, Russia Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osorio said Germany's young squad are experienced and will not be underestimated when the teams meet in the Confederations Cup semi-finals on Thursday.