BERLIN The corruption scandal embroiling soccer's world governing body FIFA is not tarnishing the image of its long-standing sponsor Adidas, the chief executive of the German sportswear company said on Thursday.

"The image for our products have never been better so I am definitely convinced that the consumers clearly differentiates between us as a company and the brand and what's going on in FIFA," Herbert Hainer told a conference call for reporters.

Adidas has provided the World Cup match ball since 1970 and extended its partnership with FIFA until 2030 two years ago.

It faced criticism last month after the company declined to join other major sponsors and demand the immediate departure of FIFA President Sepp Blatter after Swiss authorities opened a criminal investigation into him. [L8N12714X]

