Brazilian football agent Renato de Moura Ricardo has been fined 7,000 Swiss francs (4,846 pounds) by FIFA's Disciplinary Committee after being found guilty of violating the players' agents regulations and the code of professional conduct.

Renato has also been ordered to pay costs for the case which was referred by the FA to FIFA in June 2011 and relates to the transfer of goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes to Tottenham Hotspur from PSV Eindhoven in July 2008, football's world governing body said in a statement on Monday.

"In addition, Mr Renato de Moura Ricardo has been issued with a warning...and also informed that a further breach of the players' agents regulations will result in more severe sanctions to be determined by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which can lead to a suspension or even a withdrawal of the players' agent licence," the statement said.

Another agent, Leon Angel, was given a similar punishment and warning by FIFA last week as part of the same case.

Gomes moved on loan last month to Bundesliga side Hoffenheim for the rest of the season.

(Writing By Alison Wildey in London; Editing by Clare Fallon)