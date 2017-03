WASHINGTON The United States is seeking to extradite corporate executives and officials of FIFA, the international association responsible for governing football and the World Cup, U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Wednesday.

Swiss authorities arrested six defendants early Wednesday on charges stemming from taking bribes, including from countries bidding to host the World Cup.

Those arrested have been taken into custody, a law enforcement official said. If they fight the extradition order, the case could drag on for years, the official said.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Doina Chiacu)