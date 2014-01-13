FIFA World Coach of the Year 2013 for Men's Football nominee former coach of Bayern Munich Jupp Heynckes of Germany smiles during a news conference ahead of the FIFA Ballon d'Or soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Jupp Heynckes, now retired, was named coach of the year by FIFA on Monday after leading Bayern Munich to an unprecedented treble last season.

The 68-year-old ended a 48-year career in the sport by guiding Bayern to the Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League titles.

"It means a lot to pick up an award right at the end of my career," Heynckes said at the awards ceremony. "Normally in team sport it is often difficult to put things together like this.

"It isn't just down to me, this is down to the whole club, Bayern Munich, everybody that has been working with me during this period."

He won the award ahead of former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson and fellow German Juergen Klopp, coach of Borussia Dortmund.

Heynckes began as a player with Borussia Moenchengladbach in 1965 and spent his entire career there, apart from a three-season spell at Hanover 96.

As a coach he led Moenchengladbach, Athletic Bilbao, Eintracht Frankfurt, Tenerife, Real Madrid, Benfica and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as three stints with Bayern.

