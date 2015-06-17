The logo of soccer's international governing body FIFA is seen on its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH Swiss bank Julius Baer BAER.VX said on Wednesday it has opened an internal investigation in connection with FIFA amid a corruption scandal surrounding soccer's governing body.

Julius Baer, Switzerland third largest listed bank, was one of a number of banks mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice's May charge sheet against high-ranking individuals in FIFA.

"We have launched an internal investigation," a spokesman for Zurich-based Julius Baer said. "We are fully cooperating with the authorities."

The spokesman declined to say when the investigation began, or with which authorities it was cooperating.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)