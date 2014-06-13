Former player and coach Franz Beckenbauer signs a wall of fame at a gala marking the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the German Bundesliga soccer league, in Berlin August 6, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BRASILIA German World Cup-winning player and coach Franz Beckenbauer was banned for 90 days by FIFA on Friday after failing to cooperate in a corruption enquiry into the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Beckenbauer was part of the FIFA executive committee which voted to give the tournament to Russia in 2018 and Qatar in 2022, with the Qatari bid marred by allegations of vote buying.

"The apparent breach relates to Mr Beckenbauer’s failure to cooperate with an Ethics Committee investigation despite repeated requests for his assistance," FIFA said in a statement.

"The case is now the subject of formal investigation proceedings being conducted by investigatory chamber member Vanessa Allard as chief of the investigation."

Former U.S. prosecutor Michael Garcia is investigating the decisions on behalf of world soccer's ruling body and is due to file his findings next month.

Britain's Sunday Times newspaper reported that Beckenbauer's former Exco colleague Mohamed Bin Hammam bribed fellow members to ensure Qatar would win the vote.

Bin Hammam has been banned from football for life over separate corruption allegations. Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

