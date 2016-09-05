Marseille sign France forward Payet from West Ham
PARIS Olympique de Marseille have signed France forward Dimitri Payet on a 4-1/2 year contract from West Ham United after they agreed a transfer fee of 25 million pounds on Sunday.
BERLIN German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer underwent open heart bypass surgery on Saturday in an operation scheduled long before Swiss authorities opened criminal proceedings against him last week, Germany's Bild newspaper reported Monday.
The newspaper said Beckenbauer, 70, was still at his home in Salzburg, Austria on when authorities carried out a two-hour search, but travelled to a clinic in southern Germany on Friday to prepare for the long-scheduled surgery.
The Swiss Attorney General's office last week launched an investigation into allegations of fraud, criminal mismanagement, money laundering and misappropriation involving Beckenbauer and two former presidents of Germany's football federation (DFB) in connection with its successful bid for the 2006 World Cup.
Beckenbauer - who led West Germany to World Cup wins as both player and manager - has previously admitted to making mistakes but has denied wrongdoing.
Widely regarded as one of the game's finest players, he captained the West Germany team that won the 1974 World Cup and was coach when they won again in 1990.
Real Madrid were spurred on by La Liga title rivals Barcelona and Sevilla dropping points on Sunday, coach Zinedine Zidane said as his side took a four-point lead at the top by beating Real Sociedad 3-0 in the late game.
BARCELONA Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off the boos of his own supporters to fire Real Madrid to a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad on Sunday as Zinedine Zidane's side took advantage of slip ups by Barcelona and Sevilla to open up a four-point lead at the top of La Liga.