NASSAU, Bahamas FIFA presidential hopeful Luis Figo has hit out at what he called a lack of democracy at CONCACAF's congress on Thursday after incumbent Sepp Blatter was the only candidate given a chance to speak.

Before pro-Blatter speeches by 10 federations from the North and Central America and Caribbean body, the FIFA president spoke to the congress and said CONCACAF should have an extra place in the World Cup.

But none of the other candidates for election - Figo, Dutch Football Association President Michael van Praag or Jordan's Prince Ali bin al-Hussein - were given an opportunity to speak.

"When some speak and others are silenced, democracy and football lose. Elections are, per definition, a democratic process. Otherwise they are not elections," Figo told Reuters.

"I am an unconditional supporter of democracy. Democracy is essential in modern society. I continue to believe that FIFA elections have to be transparent."

The session was meant to discuss the minutes of the previous gathering but during it Blatter received pledges of support from 10 federations in a congress that quickly turned from a rally to back the incumbent.

The speeches in support of Blatter appeared to have been coordinated, and one even compared the 79-year-old Swiss to Jesus Christ and Nelson Mandela.

Figo, a former Barcelona and Real Madrid midfielder, said he was unhappy with how the congress approached the impending, May 29th election.

"The candidates for the FIFA presidency were not allowed to speak in the CONCACAF congress but some campaigning interventions took place without being in the agenda," he said.

CONCACAF general secretary Enrique Sanz said there was not enough time to include speeches from all candidates and that the congress was not, in any case, primarily about the FIFA vote.

"President Blatter came here as president of FIFA and it is normal that the FIFA president talks to the congress. I have never been in a CONCACAF congress where that doesn't happen," said Sanz.

"We are 100 percent in favour of democracy. I told all the candidates that they were welcome here, they have been greeted with open arms at CONCACAF congress.

"They were not able to approach the congress directly but they have had three, four, five days to be here with the members, mingling, meeting," he said, noting that FIFA had been given access to the CONCACAF executive committee in Philadelphia last month."

