BERNE Sepp Blatter has welcomed Prince Ali Bin Al-Hussein's decision to challenge him for the FIFA presidency in May, the incumbent said in a newspaper interview on Thursday.

"I can only be pleased about this candidacy," Blatter, 78, told Geneva-based Le Matin. "This is a democracy and this can only be beneficial for debate."

The Jordanian royal, a member of FIFA's executive committee, announced on Tuesday that he would challenge Blatter, who is expected to stand for a fifth term at the election on May 29.

Frenchman Jerome Champagne is also standing.

Blatter added: "And do they not say that to win without risk is to triumph without glory?"

