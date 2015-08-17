UEFA President Michel Platini (C) arrives for the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

ZURICH FIFA confirmed on Monday that they will investigate the alleged distribution from their headquarters of an anonymous heavily critical 'dossier' on UEFA president Michel Platini following a complaint from European soccer's governing body.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag said on Sunday that the document, entitled "Platini - skeleton in the closet", was distributed out of FIFA's headquarters.

The newspaper said it paints an unflattering picture of the former France international and questions his suitability for the role of FIFA president.

The existence of the dossier on Platini, who is hoping to replace outgoing FIFA President Sepp Blatter in February's election, has also been reported in the Swiss media.

"FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke has received a letter from UEFA regarding the said subject," said FIFA in a statement emailed to Reuters.

"In his answer to UEFA, the FIFA Secretary General has confirmed that FIFA is investigating the matter."

In addition to Valcke, UEFA said they had also sent their complaint to Cornel Borbely, a Swiss attorney who is FIFA's independent chief ethics investigator, and Domenico Scala, independent chairman of FIFA's Audit and Compliance Committee and chairman of the ad-hoc election committee.

FIFA will hold an election on Feb. 26 to choose a replacement for Blatter, who said in June he was standing down from his role in the wake of the corruption scandals that have hit the global soccer body.

Platini is the current front runner in the election but his relationship with Blatter has deteriorated badly.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)