Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter leaves the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after being heard in the arbitration procedure involving him and FIFA in Lausanne, Switzerland, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

ZURICH FIFA's ethics watchdog is investigating ex-president Sepp Blatter and two other former executives on a raft of possible violations including bribery and corruption, the world soccer body said on Friday.

Blatter, former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Markus Kattner, the former acting secretary general, are being probed by the organization's investigatory chamber for five ethics violations in relation to salaries and bonuses they received.

(Reporting by John Miller)