Nadal left out of Spain Davis Cup squad
MADRID Rafael Nadal has been left out of Spain's Davis Cup squad for their World Group first-round match against Croatia this weekend due to fatigue.
ZURICH FIFA's ethics watchdog is investigating ex-president Sepp Blatter and two other former executives on a raft of possible violations including bribery and corruption, the world soccer body said on Friday.
Blatter, former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Markus Kattner, the former acting secretary general, are being probed by the organization's investigatory chamber for five ethics violations in relation to salaries and bonuses they received.
MADRID Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will not rush Gareth Bale back into action as the Welsh forward continues his recovery from an ankle injury.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.