Dortmund beat Hertha on penalties in German Cup
BERLIN Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 3-2 on penalties to reach the German Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday after the match finished 1-1 after extra time.
BERNE Sepp Blatter has used Twitter to deny that he will quit as FIFA president before the end of his mandate and said he had not made a deal for Michel Platini to replace him.
"The suggestion that I intend to stop my four-year mandate before its end is simply ridiculous," Blatter, 75, said on Twitter on Wednesday.
"The suggestion of a reported 'deal' between me and Michel Platini for the FIFA presidency is pure nonsense."
Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term in June, keeping him in office until 2015. He has said he will not stand again after that.
Former France captain Platini, the UEFA president, is widely seen as a possible successor to the Swiss and his mandate also ends in 2015.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk tweaked the selection criteria for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe by placing a premium on in-form players, the PGA of America said on Wednesday.
LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke will step down if the government does not support his proposals to reform the under-fire governing body, he said ahead of a parliamentary debate on Thursday.