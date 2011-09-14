FIFA President Sepp Blatter walks to the podium during the preliminary draw for the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, July 30, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BERNE Sepp Blatter has used Twitter to deny that he will quit as FIFA president before the end of his mandate and said he had not made a deal for Michel Platini to replace him.

"The suggestion that I intend to stop my four-year mandate before its end is simply ridiculous," Blatter, 75, said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"The suggestion of a reported 'deal' between me and Michel Platini for the FIFA presidency is pure nonsense."

Blatter was re-elected for a fourth term in June, keeping him in office until 2015. He has said he will not stand again after that.

Former France captain Platini, the UEFA president, is widely seen as a possible successor to the Swiss and his mandate also ends in 2015.

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Clare Fallon)