ZURICH It was like time had stood still.

As Sepp Blatter was re-elected FIFA president on Friday he made almost exactly the same speech he did in 2011 about the need to pull together and root out corruption.

The reputation of football's world governing body had been dragged through the mud and had to be restored, said the Swiss. The trust of the football family had to be won back and words had to be turned into action.

Even the metaphor was the same as he talked about guiding the FIFA ship out of troubled waters and into a placid harbour.

But this time Blatter's challenge, as he enters a fifth term that which will take him to the ripe old age of 83, is considerably greater than four years ago.

Not only has FIFA failed to change its scandal-plagued image, it faces an even bigger credibility crisis after United States prosecutors unveiled the gory details of alleged corruption in football, some involving top FIFA officials.

To complicate matters FIFA is also showing the first signs of a dangerous split in its ranks.

It is a combination that will even test a survivor like Blatter who has spent much of his 17 years in office fighting one crisis after another.

In 2011 Blatter received the backing of 186 of the 208- member associations at the time as he was returned unopposed.

BITTER OPPOSITION

This time round he faced bitter opposition from Europe, home of the world's most powerful clubs, the last three world champions and the continent where nearly all of the globe's top players ply their trade.

Blatter secured 133 votes and challenger Prince Ali bin Al Hussein got 73. It was not enough to win in the first round of voting but Prince Ali withdrew and the Swiss was re-elected.

"There is so much pressure on that man. If I were him I should reconsider continuing, that is my advice to him," Dutch FA president Michael van Praag told reporters.

"I already told him many times, whatever he does from now on, even if he takes good decisions, nobody in the world will buy that any more," said Van Praag, a FIFA presidential candidate before withdrawing his bid.

European football's governing body UEFA fell out with Blatter last year when he backtracked on a promise that his fourth term would be his last.

UEFA president Michel Platini said his federation would no longer support Blatter and the Frenchman was even more emphatic on the eve of Friday's election.

Platini explained that he had laid it on the line to Blatter in a frank and personal encounter in the president's room at FIFA headquarters.

"I have affection for Mr Blatter and he always said he was like an uncle to me," said Platini. "But enough is enough.

"If I cannot tell him it is time to stop then who can? A true friend can tell another friend the reality. I said it with a tear in my eye," added Platini, a one-time ally of the FIFA president.

WORLD CUP BOYCOTT

There was even talk of European teams leading a World Cup boycott, something previously considered unthinkable by many football fans.

"If the whole of UEFA said that, and all of the countries were willing to do it, I think that is right," said English FA chairman Greg Dyke.

Platini warned FIFA that cutting the number of slots allocated to Europe at the World Cup was a "red line not to be crossed".

FIFA may quite reasonably think Europe is over-represented after seven of its 13 teams went out in the group stage of the 2014 World Cup.

But Platini was adamant, saying: "Europe will not lose a slot in 2018, we will stick to 13. That will not be changed, we are not going to allow that".

Platini did not elaborate about would happen if FIFA crossed the line but the idea of a UEFA boycott hung in the air.

Football is generally free of the breakaway and splinter groups that have plagued other sports and media pundits say such a move by UEFA would be a calamity for the World Cup.

Europe threw its weight on Friday behind Blatter's challenger, Prince Ali of Jordan, and there were noises that national associations from other regions were prepared to join them.

However, Blatter has mastered the electoral system where the 209-member associations each hold one vote, meaning that tiny Sao Tome e Principe hold the same polling rights as football superpowers like Argentina and Germany.

FIFA distributes revenue equally among its 209 members and, away from the wealth and glamour of the big European leagues, such handouts are a lifeline for smaller federations.

There was a perfect example before the election as this week's Congress delegates were shown a film highlighting FIFA development projects in the Comoros Islands, Costa Rica and Guam.

Around Africa, South America, Asia and the Caribbean, federations see Blatter as the force keeping the game truly global in the face of growing financial power from a handful of elite European clubs and leagues.

When Blatter made his 15-minute electoral address to Congress it was clear he would be re-elected as applause rung round the auditorium before he had finished.

"It's a question of confidence, a matter of trust, trust on your side," he said. "I am at your disposal and if you want me I thank you for it.

"Some might say I have been with you for too long but what is this notion of time?", added Blatter who was also the governing body's secretary general from 1981 to 1998.

"I feel the time I have spent at FIFA is short."

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)