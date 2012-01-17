UEFA President Michel Platini attends the Europea League Group I soccer match between Stade Rennes and Udinese at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes, western France, November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Michel Platini will be a good president for FIFA, incumbent Sepp Blatter said on Tuesday.

Swiss Blatter, whose spell at the helm expires in 2015, believes Europe will fight to keep control of world soccer's governing body with UEFA president Platini of France a natural candidate.

"Michel Platini is ready, if he wants. He says 'I don't know yet...' but deep inside, he wants it," the 75-year-old Blatter told France Football magazine on Tuesday.

"Of course he will be a good president. He will not be the same president that I am, because everyone is different but he will be a good president."

Blatter reaffirmed that his current spell in charge would be his last.

"At some point, you have to stop. I'm trying to reach 2015. I'm coming towards the end of my presidency but I want to install the next governance," he said.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Mark Meadows)