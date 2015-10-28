Recovery key for Liverpool's Origi ahead of Merseyside clash
Liverpool striker Divock Origi is taking the hectic life of an international footballer in his stride as he looks to impress manager Juergen Klopp ahead of next week's Merseyside derby.
MOSCOW Sepp Blatter, the suspended head of global soccer body FIFA, said on Wednesday that Russia will not lose its right to host the 2018 soccer World Cup, Russian news agency TASS reported.
"It's ruled out," Blatter told TASS in an interview. "Russia will not lose the World Cup."
West Ham United's Sofiane Feghouli faced a "radical change" in football style when he moved from Valencia at the start of the season but is settling well after an initial injury setback, the midfielder has said.